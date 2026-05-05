City of Pueblo working to improve safety for children who walk or bike to school

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo is working to improve safety for children who walk or bike to school. Pueblo Public Works will be improving sidewalks and bike lanes near Risley School of Exploration, and Parkview and Haaff Elementary Schools.

The projects are funded by the federal government and are expect to cost more than $500,000.

"So, these projects are both incredibly important for making safe new infrastructure for children to get to school (and) for families to walk safely to get to school," Andrew Hayes, Director of Pueblo Public Works.

Construction should be done before the beginning of the next school year.

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