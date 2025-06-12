Chavez-Huerta Preparatory Academy in Pueblo closing effective June 30

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Chavez-Huerta Preparatory Academy's (CHPA) Board of Directors announced the Pueblo charter school will close effective June 30.

The CHPA Board of Directors released the following statement regarding the closure:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the anticipated closure of Chavez-Huerta Preparatory Academy (CHPA), effective June 30. While we continue to hold out hope that something may yet change to allow CHPA to continue serving students, we must now shift our focus to ensuring a thoughtful and compassionate transition for our students, families, and dedicated staff.



For over 25 years, CHPA has stood as a beacon of excellence, opportunity, and cultural pride—an institution that has empowered generations of students to rise, lead, and succeed not only here in Pueblo, but in communities around the world. That legacy will not be forgotten. It lives on in every graduate, every family touched, and every life changed by the work done within these walls.



While we will never agree with the decision made by District 60, we recognize the broader challenges that public education is facing across our region and our nation. Our students—no matter the district or school they attend—deserve our unwavering commitment and collective support. As a community, we must rise above division and ensure that every child is met with care, quality education, and the promise of a bright future.



The CHPA Board of Directors is profoundly grateful for the trust you have placed in us. We thank the families who chose CHPA, the educators who gave their all, the community partners who stood beside us, and the countless individuals who believed in the mission of this school.



Thank you for allowing us the honor of serving Pueblo for a quarter of a century. CHPA may be closing its doors, but its spirit—and the values it embodied—will continue to inspire for generations to come." CHPA Board of Directors

Background Information

In January, Pueblo School District 60 (D60) cut off its partnership with CHPA after concerns for the partnership were raised. Some of those concerns included the following:



academic performance

academy's financial situation

high staff turnover rate over the last four years



In April, the D60 School Board voted three to two to deny CHPA's request to be released from its exclusive charter agreement with the school district.

Education Pueblo District 60 Board denies request from Chavez-Huerta Preparatory Academy Aidan Hulting

The vote came after months of negotiation between the district and the charter school.

Watch Our Previous Coverage on the Ongoing Battle Between the Charter School and School District

Last month, the Colorado Board of Education denied CHPA's appeal after D60 ended the exclusive charter agreement with the academy.

Colorado Board of Education member Karla Esser made a motion in May to deny the appeal, saying CHPA had not demonstrated that D60's decision was contrary to the best interest of students and the district.

CHPA's Executive Director Fred Segura released the following statement regarding that decision:

"While we are disappointed, Chavez Huerta respects and acknowledges the decision of the Colorado Board of Education. Chavez Huerta is exploring all options and remains committed to servicing the educational needs of its students and the youth of Pueblo." CHPA Executive Director Fred Segura

D60 released the following statement regarding the decision:

"On May 15, 2025, the Colorado State Board of Education upheld the Pueblo District 60 Board of Education’s decision to nonrenew the charter for Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy.



Pueblo District 60 recognizes that this decision was difficult for all involved and will impact not only the students currently attending the school, in addition to those who were planning to attend for the 2025-2026 school year, but also their families and our community.



We are committed to working closely with the administration at CHPA to make the transition for students and families as smooth and supportive as possible, including supporting families in making their school choice selections.



In the coming days, we will be sending communications to all affected families. In the meantime, families are also encouraged to call our Student Support Department at 719-253-6014 or to visit the D60 website for more information about our schools and available programming. Families are also always welcomed and encouraged to visit our schools to talk to the principals and staff personally." Pueblo School District 60

___

Bus driver charged with DUI refusal in Colorado An anonymous tipster reached out to News5 saying he called 911 multiple times because he believed his bus driver was drunk. That bus driver is now facing charges. Bus driver charged with DUI refusal in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.