Centennial High School re-dedicates veterans wall honoring 400 service members at ceremony

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Centennial High School Foundation hosted both a school assembly and public ceremony on Oct. 9 to honor the relocated Veterans Wall at the new Centennial High School Design and Innovation Academy building.

A white tile bearing an American eagle design sits prominently on the memorial, the only piece salvaged from the original veterans wall.

Five years after the original school was torn down, this tribute to those who served their country has found a new home at the entrance of the rebuilt campus.

The Veterans Wall honors not only Centennial graduates who served, including Medal of Honor recipient Drew Dix, but all servicemen and women in Pueblo and throughout the country.

"Our first Veterans Wall was created between 2014 and 2017 at what we call the old school," said Mike Sexton, Centennial High School Foundation president.

Back then, volunteers built a courtyard around the Centennial Museum, a project fueled by pride and community spirit. The project began with the Centennial High School Foundation, founded by alumni and community members and continues through their partnership with District 60.

"There was a vision to honor Centennial veterans at that time… and they decided to make it a community-wide honor," said Sexton.

That first wall, dedicated in 2017, displayed hundreds of names, prisoners of war, Medal of Honor recipients and service members connected to Pueblo families.

"Fast forward that school's now gone. We saved all the names. There's probably close to 400 names right there," said Sexton.

When the old campus was torn down, the wall and its future were uncertain. But, the community refused to let its history fade.

"We were determined. We talked to the superintendent, and when new people came on board, they picked up the reins and said, 'Let's get this done,'" said Sexton.

With support from D-60 and help from local architects, a new wall began to take shape, designed to stand open, welcoming and illuminated every night.

"Yeah, it's brick and mortar, but it's more than that, it's tradition, it's legacy, it's history," said Sexton.

The area around the wall is paved with tiles that once made up the old school's courtyard. These tiles, like the wall itself, carry pieces of history.

For Sexton, a Centennial graduate himself, the wall means more than remembrance. It's a teaching tool for future generations.

"Having that amenity at the front door will teach our kids and our students the importance of our veterans," said Sexton.

From an idea between alumni more than a decade ago to a community symbol shining bright, this new wall is proof that legacy can be rebuilt.

"We're in good hands, they'll take care of this wall. They're the next generation that's gonna add to this wall," said Sexton.

