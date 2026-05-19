Academy School District 20 names interim superintendent after ousting former leader

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Academy School District 20 board unanimously selects Dr. Susan Field to lead the district through the 2026-27 school year.

Academy School District 20 has selected an interim superintendent during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The board unanimously selected Dr. Susan Field, the current assistant superintendent for learning services, to fill the role.

Covering Colorado E-mail announces D-20 in Colorado Springs is 'parting ways' with superintendent Tony Keith

This comes after former Superintendent Jinger Haberer was ousted in a board vote last week after members said they lost confidence in her leadership abilities.

The district sent a letter to families on Tuesday saying they "remain strong, stable and focused" despite the transition of leadership.

Field will serve in the role through the 2026-27 school year.

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