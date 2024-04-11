Driver, students inside Brighton school bus suffer minor injuries following crash Thursday morning

DENVER – The driver of a Brighton 27J school bus and more than a dozen students suffered minor injuries following a crash Thursday morning.

Initial investigation into the crash revealed that a 34-yearold woman driving an Acura MDX was going west on Bridge St. near 11th Ave. when she crashed into the back of the school bus just before 8 a.m., according to a Brighton Police Department spokesperson.

The bus, which was occupied by 16 students and one adult, reported minor injuries following the crash, according to police. The students were evaluated at the scene by first responders and were either released to their parents or taken to school.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the SUV was at fault. The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but her condition was not immediately released.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police, who added the investigation into the crash is ongoing

Brighton police urge everyone to use caution and pay attention while driving.