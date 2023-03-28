Developer of controversial Garden of the Gods development withdraws application

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The application for a controversial development from 2424 Garden of the Gods LLC has been withdrawn according to Colorado Springs City Officials.

The Nevada-based developer company had been in the process of attempting to rezone and build a high-density housing development in the corner area of the 2424 Garden of the Gods Road.

The proposed development would establish 320 housing units in the 125-acre plot.

The development received a lot of pushback from neighbors who live in the area of 2424 Garden of the Gods Road.

News5 spoke with Bill Wysong, the president of the Mountain Shadows Community Association, who says that the possibility of the plan being re-submitted still exists.

"So they had a quorum, it was legal to hold the hearing. And like I said, they bailed," said Wysong. "And now for us in the community are put back in the uncertainty and anxiety of okay what are we gonna do?"

The application was rescinded just a day before a proposed hearing between the Mountain Shadows Community Association and the developer on March 28th. The developer had submitted a letter on March 21st, to City Council requesting to postpone the slated hearing until August 8th.

With the application being pulled, that hearing will not take place.

Many people in the area say new housing would increase the difficulty of evacuating if there was a wildfire. The lack of mountain views, traffic, and lack of parking were others concerns that they had expressed.

The developer's most recent 2022 application, after being struck down in 2021, cited the city's 'Know Your Zone' evacuation plan and the completion of the Centennial Blvd. extension to Fontanero adds another egress route in case of evacuations in the area.

There is no information at this time as to why the developer decided to pull the application at the very last second. However, if the developer decides to re-submit a new application they will be required to follow the entire process again.

