Controversial Garden of the Gods development back on the table following denial

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A controversial development is back on the agenda for Colorado Springs to consider. After being denied last year, the 2424 Garden of the Gods development is back on the table with a few minor changes.

The prior development application submitted would have seen the addition of 420 apartment units placed north of the intersection of 30th Street and Garden of the Gods surrounding the existing commercial building located on the property.

The application seeks a zoning change for the 125 acre plot of land currently zoned as industrial park land to unit development land where the new apartment development would be built.

This proposal was denied in a 5-4 vote in 2021 following a previous reading of proposed changes where the proposal was approved in a 5-4 vote. The city council member who changed their vote in the second reading has since stepped down.

The original developer, 2424 GOTG, LLC, submitted another proposal for development in the same location to the city in November of 2022.

In the new application, some things have changed compared to the 2021 application; the developer has reduced the number of apartment units proposed down to around 350-unit apartment development on the land directly across from the Loaf 'N Jug adjacent to 30th Street.

The Planning and Community Development Department of Colorado Springs held a public hearing Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. hearing comments for the new development and comments against it.

When denied in 2021 a big concern from local residents was the issue of fire evacuation, failing infrastructure, and concern about the look of the area. Especially as many residents in the area remember the chaos in the area following the evacuation of the Waldo Fire.

The developer has said things have changed since 2021, referencing the new evacuation ordinance passed in the city in 2022. Also mentioning the public information campaign "Know Your Zone" is a key step in the city's ability to be prepared in case of another incident like Waldo Canyon.

The application argues that the new completion of the Centennial Blvd. extension to Fontanero adds another egress route in case of evacuations in the area.

