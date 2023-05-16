Watch Now
Denver woman goes viral for Instagram page dedicated to moose

Anna Phillips has more than 130,000 followers on her Instagram page "Moose Foto."
Muffin the Moose
Posted at 12:44 PM, May 16, 2023
DENVER — Usually, we expect puppies and kittens to dominate the Internet, but how about the king of the deer family- the mighty moose?

Anna Phillips, a Russian-born photographer who now lives in Denver, has gone viral for her Instagram page "Moose Foto." She now has more than 130,000 followers on the feed entirely dedicated to the 1,500-pound herbivore.

"I can't speak for everybody, but, when I see how graceful and peaceful they are, [I] just lose it," she told me, virtually. "You just stare and stare... and admire them."

Phillips posts pictures and videos of moose every day, which get sent into her with the hashtag #MooseFoto.

In the above story, you can learn about a second page Anna created, dedicated entirely to a stuffed toy moose named Muffin. He was a gift from her sister-in-law nine years ago, and now Muffin has become an Internet travel guide and star.

