Denver limits migrant shelter stays to 14 days

DENVER — Denver city leaders have notified arriving migrants that they can stay in emergency shelters for no more than 14 days.

In a statement to Denver7, Denver’s Joint Information Center said emergency shelter stays "should be a very temporary way for folks who've made a long journey to get here."

"At the end of December, we began letting newly arriving migrants know that effective Jan. 9, our intent will be for people to stay in the emergency shelters for no more than 14 days. This is being communicated as folks disembark buses upon arriving in Denver, at the reception center and again at each of the shelters. Living in an emergency shelter should be a very temporary way for folks who’ve made a long journey to get here to stay warm in winter, get connected to resources, and develop a plan to either remain here long-term or travel to their next U.S. destination.



14 days has been determined as an appropriate amount of time for migrants to rest up from their travels and get connected to resources to help them in their next phase. This is an opportunity for non-profits and faith organizations to step up by providing humanitarian aid to these very vulnerable neighbors as well."

Denver city officials say 73 migrants arrived overnight as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. The city has helped 4,017 migrants since Dec. 9.

As of Monday afternoon, 560 migrants are sheltered in city emergency shelters, and 582 migrants are sheltered in partner emergency shelters, according to the city.

“I’ve been volunteering for about three weeks now. What I've seen first and foremost is that the city staff that are managing the sites are putting their all into it,” said Cameron Segura, a volunteer at a Denver migrant shelter.

But Segura said behind the scenes, in some instances, the city is missing the mark.

“We only have a handful of interpreters at my site… people are coming and asking for help — they have a headache, or they have some kind of medical issue. We have no medical personnel on site most days, and we're not allowed to even give them an Advil,” he said. “What we are doing is keeping people in limbo, without any opportunities to improve their situation themselves, really access to caseworkers, access to pro bono lawyers, access to therapists, access to, I mean, health care… some of it's been resources that are miles away.”

Segura said those resources aren’t on-site at every shelter, so migrants have to walk or find their own transportation to access them.

“The big part in declaring yourself a sanctuary city is understanding and being attuned to what type of migrants are going to be coming because over the years, we've had all different kinds of migration flows. This one is one where people are coming from very bad situations. They're coming from being economically exploited, socially, personally. So the people that are coming here are coming here for protection,” he said. “One aspect of that is getting to people where they need to go for reunification, getting them through that reunification process. But at the same time, it's understanding that you're going to have people that are potentially going to stay. So yes, we are moving people out of the city to where they want to go. But in recent weeks, it seems like that's our main priority.”

Segura said he’s heard city workers tell migrants that Denver may be too expensive for them to live.

“I’ve heard this is a very expensive city. We've had a boom in the last few years of people that want to live here. So the best thing to do would be to move on,’” he said.

Segura said no city is prepared for thousands of people to show up in their city in a few weeks’ time.

“We have amazing city workers working relentlessly. But at the same time, we have managers of departments that don't normally manage humanitarian crises,” he said.

Segura said now is the time for city leaders to focus on the migrants who want to stay here.

"We are providing comfortable places for people to recollect themselves after a treacherous journey, and this is something to be proud of. Still, this should be a part of a more comprehensive plan to protect and help assimilate people. Otherwise, it is ultimately a big waste of taxpayer money and migrants’ vital time," he said. “I think we need to have a really open conversation about what can we do, because the goal would be hopefully to create a model for the rest of the states that are trying to do the same thing. Hopefully, we can create a model that they can follow, because this is new territory. So it's okay to mess up. It's okay to say we need more, we need better services here. But we need to involve the people that might know how to do that immediately."

