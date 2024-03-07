Denver Broncos to release safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will part ways with Justin Simmons, the team's longest-tenured player and a top defensive back in the NFL.

Simmons played eight seasons in Denver, making two Pro Bowls and leading the NFL with 30 interceptions in that time.

He didn't miss a game from 2018 through 2021.

Simmons had one year remaining on his four-year contract. By releasing him, the Broncos will save more than $18 million in salary cap space, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The move will help the Broncos absorb their NFL record $85 million in dead cap money they will take on with the release of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Simmons, 30, was a three-time nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Every year, each team nominates one player for the award given to a player who has made outstanding contributions on the field and in the community.

"Justin Simmons' impact as a Denver Bronco extends far beyond his exceptional play during eight seasons with our organization," the Broncos said in a statement Thursday morning. "Justin will always be a Bronco, and we thank him for the outstanding manner in which he represented our organization on and off the field. We wish Justin, his wife Taryn, and their children Laney, Shae and Kyler the very best in the future."

Simmons will become a highly coveted free agent that includes several incredibly productive defensive backs.