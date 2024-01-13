Decrease in crime a highlight during annual State of the City address in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar highlighted a decrease in crime across the city at his annual State of the City address Friday.

The Pueblo Police Chief, Chris Noeller, said that both the use of data and new methods to prevent retail theft contributed to the lower rate. He hopes to continue this trend in 2024.

"I think we're trying to build on what we did in '23," said Chief Noeller. "We're going to look at other opportunities, seek input from the officers, the command staff, the investigative units on what they think would be the best way to continue moving forward in a positive direction."

If re-elected, some of the goals for Mayor Gradisar in 2024 include the following:



building three new fire stations

improving more roads in the city

further developing business-friendly areas

News5's Eleanor Sheahan sat down with both Gradisar and his opponent, Pueblo City Council President Heather Graham to discuss their plans for Pueblo if elected.

The mayoral runoff election in Pueblo will be Tuesday, January 23.

