Deadly homeless camp fire breaks out near elementary school

KOAA News 5
Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 11, 2021
On Thursday, an elementary school in Pueblo had to evacuate due to a fire that broke out nearby.

Pueblo Fire reported that the fire started in a homeless camp east of Dillon and 29th street. At least one person died as a result of it.

This all happened near Haaf Elementary School, but Pueblo Fire said that the school was not in danger.

Pueblo Police was on scene to conduct an investigation and part of Dillon Drive was closed.

This is a developing story.

