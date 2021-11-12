Deadly homeless camp fire breaks out near elementary school

On Thursday, an elementary school in Pueblo had to evacuate due to a fire that broke out nearby.

Pueblo Fire reported that the fire started in a homeless camp east of Dillon and 29th street. At least one person died as a result of it.

This all happened near Haaf Elementary School, but Pueblo Fire said that the school was not in danger.

Pueblo Police was on scene to conduct an investigation and part of Dillon Drive was closed.

Pueblo Fire can confirm a single fatality as a result of a fire in a homeless camp east of Dillon/29th St. Fire is out. Haaf Elementary was not in danger. PD on scene to conduct investigation. Dillon Dr is closed by King Soopers. #pueblofire pic.twitter.com/8jtqVNFqYH — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) November 11, 2021

This is a developing story.

