D60 starting online school next year

PUEBLO — Pueblo District 60 will be starting a new school next year that is completely online.

The district said the school will be for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and will feature curriculum that is geared towards online learning.

"We wanted to make sure that we have an online option that was designed for online instruction. And we selected a curriculum that is specific for online learning," Suzanne Morey with the district said.

For more information on the online school, visit the Pueblo School District 60 website.