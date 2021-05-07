Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

D60 starting online school next year

items.[0].videoTitle
Starting next school year ... The district will start a fully online school that is meant for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Posted at 9:36 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 23:36:22-04

PUEBLO — Pueblo District 60 will be starting a new school next year that is completely online.

The district said the school will be for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and will feature curriculum that is geared towards online learning.

"We wanted to make sure that we have an online option that was designed for online instruction. And we selected a curriculum that is specific for online learning," Suzanne Morey with the district said.

For more information on the online school, visit the Pueblo School District 60 website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community