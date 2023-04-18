CSPD responding to a barricaded suspect near downtown Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is on the scene investigating reports of a barricaded suspect near downtown Tuesday afternoon.

The person is reportedly inside a building on the 100 Block of Webber Street.

ALERT – #CSPD is currently on scene in the 100 BLK of Webber. Investigating a barricaded subject. Please avoid the area so officers can investigate. This appears to be an isolated incident. There is No Threat to the Public! #COS — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 18, 2023

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time and this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this article as we learn more.

