CSPD responding to a barricaded suspect near downtown Tuesday afternoon

Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 16:30:35-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is on the scene investigating reports of a barricaded suspect near downtown Tuesday afternoon.

The person is reportedly inside a building on the 100 Block of Webber Street.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time and this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this article as we learn more.
