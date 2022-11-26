CSPD believes a suspect shot 1 round toward officers in Northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — While responding to a shots fired call on Thundercloud Dr. Saturday morning, officers believe that a suspect shot one round in their direction.

It happened near the intersection of Contrails Dr. and Thundercloud Dr. in Northern Colorado Springs.

Officers were in the area investigating a shots fired call when they believe a shot was fired in their direction. The area surrounding Thundercloud Dr. was then secured for several hours while CSPD conducted a sweep to try and locate a suspect.

No one was hit, and a suspect has not been located at this time. The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed that one home did have property damage.

CSPD is asking for assistance from the public if anyone has information or saw anything suspicious to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) - 444 - 7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) - 634 - STOP or 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477.

____

