Criminal justice leaders hosting a public town hall, 'Fighting Crime Together'

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The "Fighting Crime Together" Town Hall was put together by Crime Stoppers in collaboration with local law enforcement leaders as an opportunity for the community to ask questions.

The number of violent crimes reported in the Colorado Springs area has increased since 2018. The Colorado Springs Police Department reported a total of 3,324 violent crimes in 2022, with available data up from the number reported in 2021.

The town hall will begin at 5:30 pm and will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Fort those unable to attend in person, the town hall will be live-streamed on KOAA.

This is an opportunity to ask questions, get answers and, most of all, seek out ways with law enforcement and others to make your community a safer place.

Ever wonder why porch pirates are not prosecuted? Now is your chance to ask, learn directly from the source and hear solutions to addressing crime in the community.

This will give you an opportunity to be face-to-face with local law enforcement leaders and community leaders to come to the table and explain your concerns and think of solutions with local leaders.

The leaders that will be there to speak are:

Adrian Vasquez, Chief of Police, Colorado Springs Police Department

Joe Roybal, Sheriff, El Paso County (as of Jan. 10)

Michael Allen, District Attorney of Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District

Jon Caudill, Professor of Criminology, University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Michael Gaal, Superintendent, Colorado School District 11

News5's Dianne Derby will moderate the town hall.

According to the statistics, murder has increased slightly since 2020, with 41 homicides reported in 2022.

The data below is from the Colorado Springs Police Department and is a report of yearly violent crimes submitted to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

This data does not take into account population trends and growth in Colorado Springs.

