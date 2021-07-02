Consumer fireworks always illegal in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — There has been enough moisture, some communities in Southern Colorado are allowing fireworks, but the only legal fireworks in Colorado Springs are the ones at the professional shows. “No consumer grade fireworks allowed withing the city limits,” said Colorado Springs Fire Marshal, Brett Lacey, “If you’re caught storing, selling or using any of those fireworks it’s very stiff penalty.”

The 4th of July falls on a Sunday, with the holiday on Monday. The result is celebrations across the whole weekend. Firefighters along with police officers in Colorado Springs are on a Friday to Monday enhanced watch for illegal fireworks.

The reason for the year round no fireworks law is terrain that is high-risk for wildfire, as well as climate that dries out very quickly in Colorado Springs. In some of the most high-risk areas where wildland meets neighborhoods, police will put closures in place on the fourth. "Just bear with us because we really want to protect our community,” said Sergeant Jason Newton with Colorado Springs Police Department, “We understand people go up there for legitimate reasons, just want to enjoy, but we also have a lot of people that just aren't responsible." Areas like Lower Gold Camp Road and North Cheyenne Canon open space can be enjoyed until mid-afternoon on the fourth, but will close early evening.

Neither agency is against celebrating. Both are part of making sure the big firework shows put on by pros are safe for everyone to enjoy. "Those are done safely because we monitor and permit those displays," said Lacey.

While an outright ban of fireworks is no longer in effect for unincorporated areas of El Paso County, there are restrictions on the types of fireworks allowed.

The following fireworks are still illegal in El Paso County:

• Bottle rockets• Any firework that explodes• Mortars• Roman candles• Fountains• Ground spinners• Smoke Bombs• Sparklers

Violators may be punished by a fine of up to $750.00, and/or imprisonment for up to six months.

"Trick noise makers” are not classified as fireworks and are not prohibited by the fireworks statutes. Trick noise makers include:

