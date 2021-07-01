4th of July fireworks and events across southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Fireworks are back this Fourth of July weekend after last year’s shows were canceled across the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fireworks will light up the night sky across the Pikes Peak region on July 4th. . The stars mark areas where fireworks will be visible, locations are not an exact address. Fireworks are expected to start at 9:20 p.m. and conclude at 9:35 p.m. Tune into the following radio stations to hear an accompanying symphony. Sunny 106.3 FM, 96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, AM 740 KVOR, 92.9 Peak FM.

Check out the list below for information on firework shows and events across southern Colorado and click on their respective links to read more information about Independence Day festivities.

ALAMOSA — July 3 and 4

Alamosa County is hosting multiple Independence Day events, with a parade, scavenger hunt, local beer tasting, a pancake breakfast, and more on July 3. On July 4, a fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Alamosa Fairground. Click here for a full schedule.

BUENA VISTA - July 4

Buena Vista is bringing back its all-day July 4 celebration this year after only hosting fireworks last year. There will be an Independence Freedom 5K, Art in the Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McPhelemy Park, live music, a beer garden, food stands, art classes for kids, an 11:30 a.m. dance performance, and fireworks starting at dusk as long as there are no fire bans in the area.

CANON CITY - July 4

Canon City will be holding a 4th of July community celebration and laser light show.

The celebration takes place at Centennial Park from 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. There will be live music, food trucks, a bounce house, and face painting for the kids. The celebration will wrap up with a laser light show. Admission is free and open to all. Attendees should bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating.

CASTLE ROCK - July 4

If fireworks are a traditional part of your July 4 celebration, you’ll want to turn your attention to Santa Fe Quarry Mesa – the butte above Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course – for this year’s fireworks show. Starting at sundown (about 9:30 p.m.) on Sunday, July 4, fireworks will shoot off from the top of the Santa Fe Quarry Mesa. Fireworks can be seen from most places in Town. Get more information on the views around town on the city's website.

COLORADO SPRINGS - July 4

This year, Colorado Springs is having a widespread firework event called 4th of July Symphony On Your Porch. Fireworks will be shot off from north of the Cimarron Hills area and from the Fountain area, and the city has a map of where people can watch from their homes.

Folks will be able to tune into Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, AM 740 KVOR, or 92.9 Peak FM to listen to the accompanying music.

Note on unincorporated areas of El Paso County - The following fireworks are still illegal in El Paso County: bottle rockets, any firework that explodes, mortars, roman candles, fountains, ground spinners, smoke bombs, sparklers.

CREEDE - July 4

Creede’s three-day Independence Day Celebrations will kick off on July 2 with multiple events leading up to the fireworks once it gets dark on July 4. To see a full list of events — including festivals, mining competitions, live music, and more — through the weekend, click here .

CRIPPLE CREEK - July 4

The City Of Cripple Creek will host its 2021 Fourth of July Fireworks on July 4 about 20 minutes after dusk — approximately 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be set off from the south side of town south of Myers Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to celebrate via drive-in, by staying in their cars.

FLORENCE - July 3-4

One day is not enough to celebrate Independence Day! So if you're looking for events for both Saturday and Sunday, Florence may be the place to go!

Every year the City of Florence hosts a multiple-day 4th of July Festival. Activities including a drive-in movie, a craft fair, 5k Run, and their famous Wet & Dry Parade.

The Wet and Dry Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 4.

FORT CARSON - July 2

Fort Carson continues the Freedom Fest tradition at Iron Horse Park on Friday, July 2 with Joe Nichols, Logan Mize, Johnny McGuire, and Ashlee & The Longshot Revival. The event is only open to Department of Defense ID card holders. Guests can also enjoy food trucks and fireworks! Parking opens at 4:30 p.m. The festival begins at 5:00 p.m. and wraps up with fireworks at 10:00 p.m. Check the Freedom Fest site for parking information and details on restrictions for visiting the Mountain Post.

PUEBLO - July 4

There will be no 4th of July festival in Pueblo this year, but there will be a fireworks show Sunday night at the riverwalk. The event is free and open to the public.

Puebloans are encouraged to make a reservation at a local restaurant or bar or grab lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the show that will be presented off the roof of the Main St. parking garage.

OLD COLORADO CITY - July 4

If you're in Old Colorado City this weekend be sure to head toward Bancroft Park for a community celebration. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. you can visit their Facebook page for more details.

SWITCHBACKS FC FIREWORKS - July 4

The Switchbacks FC takes on Real Monarch's SLC on the 4th of July. There will also be a fireworks spectacular that night. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

TRI-LAKES - July 3

The Tri-Lakes area celebration will happen on July 3, beginning with a pancake breakfast at St. Peter Catholic Church. Other events include the Kiwanis 4th of July Parade, the Chamber of Commerce Street Fair, and live music at Limbach Park.

WOODLAND PARK - July 4

No one knows how to do an Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration like Woodland Park. The celebration goes from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at beautiful Memorial Park.

The celebration will include traditional 4th of July favorites including kids activities, a food court, live music and performers, a beer garden, fire engine, and of course flag raising to the sound of the Wind Symphony.

The event is also free!

Editor's note: Did we miss your city or town? Email news@koaa.com with the subject 'Fourth of July Fireworks: Name of your town/city' and let us know the details with a link to your city or town's website.