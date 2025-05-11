Community fills the gap after Rockrimmon library closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — When the Pikes Peak Library District closed its Rockrimmon branch in December, it left behind more than empty shelves. For many in the neighborhood, it meant the loss of a much-needed community space.

“We still wanted this library, this community center,” said Karla Powers, Director of Colorado Springs Reads. “There’s no other community centers in this area. And because of that, we decided to fill the void ourselves.”

Powers is part of the grassroots organization Colorado Springs Reads, which partnered with Christ the King Lutheran Church to create a temporary library space now known as ‘Reading at the Rock’.

The library opened this week inside the church and offers thousands of books for kids and adults.

“We have over 3,000 books,” said Veronica Baker, Vice President of Colorado Springs Reads. “We have a children’s room full of easy readers, board books. I'm just amazed at the kinds of books we’ve been seeing.”

At the grand opening, families browsed the shelves, enjoyed refreshments, and signed up for library cards. Some wasted no time diving into their favorite stories.

“We used to visit the Rockrimmon Public Library,” said Meghann Amerine, a community member who brought her son to the event. “We grew up there with story time… we’re just so thankful to be here, with a great assortment of books, and it’s right around the way.”

For other families, the library offers more than just a place to read.

“Having a place to meet other people, for my kids to meet other people, is so important,” said Annabelle Buonocore, a stay-at-home mom. “I don’t have family here. I come from very far away. Just for your state of mind, it really helps.”

But the story doesn’t end with opening day celebrations.

Colorado Springs Reads is also in a legal dispute with the Pikes Peak Library District over the Rockrimmon branch closure. The group filed a lawsuit, claiming the shutdown hurt families, particularly those with children who have disabilities.

“My sons and I were plaintiffs in the lawsuit,” Baker added. “When we lost the library, we lost a big place for my kids with disabilities to practice being a part of the community.”

While most of the lawsuit was dismissed last week, one claim, alleging a violation of Colorado’s Open Meetings Law, is still moving forward.

“I really wish we didn’t have to do this,” Powers said. “We don’t want to be ugly. But they’ve taken our library from us, so we built our own.”

In an April email to library cardholders, the Pikes Peak Library District stated the new space is not affiliated with PPLD and may not follow the same safety or training standards.

“It is uncertain whether patrons of the COS Library will understand they do not have the same legal protections... COS Library is not affiliated with PPLD... and is not bound by the same training or background check standards,” the message read in part.

The temporary library is currently open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Organizers say they plan to expand programming with story time, book clubs, and community events.

For more information, click here.





