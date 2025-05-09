PPLD sends out letter to the public about the opening of a new community-led library

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In December 2024, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) Board of Trustees voted not to extend the lease for the Rockrimmon Library, resulting in the library's closure.

A local organization, COS Reads, has been at the forefront of an ongoing battle between PPLD and the community members who were against the library's closure.

COS Reads, in collaboration with Westside Watch and Integrity Matters, even filed a lawsuit against PPLD and the City of Colorado Springs.

In February 2025, COS Reads announced that they will be opening 'Reading at the Rock: Rockrimmon Interim Library.'

According to the organization, it's a community-led library with "50 volunteers and 2,000 donated books," about half a mile away from the PPLD Rockrimmon location.

In late April, PPLD responded to the new interim library with a statement that was sent to library cardholders prior to COS Reads announcing the grand opening of the interim library.

The 'Reading at the Rock: Rockrimmon Interim Library' will have its grand opening on Saturday, May 10, at 10:00 a.m.

You can read PPLD's letter, in its entirety, below:

Dear PPLD cardholders,



In the coming weeks, a new library will officially open in the Rockrimmon area. This library was created by COS Reads, the nonprofit organization spearheading the Save the Rockrimmon Library movement (the “COS Library”). These entities and the COS Library are completely independent of Pikes Peak Library District (“PPLD”).



PPLD is made up of 14 locations and Mobile Library Services (“MLS”) that have been serving the growing needs of El Paso County residents for more than 60 years. These locations operate in compliance with the Colorado Library Laws that lay out the rights and responsibilities of public libraries and their Board of Trustees, as well as govern library operations. PPLD’s adherence to these laws ensures that all patrons receive safe access to all the services, materials, resources, and equipment that the 14 official PPLD locations and MLS stops offer. Therefore, it is important that the District helps the public to understand that only its official locations offer these assurances, and that the COS Library is not affiliated with Pikes Peak Library District.



Some of the statements being made by these groups and the name that has been chosen for the COS Library are causing a bit of confusion for the public; books are being returned to the wrong locations; and the COS Library’s programs are bearing the same names as PPLD programs – Toddler Time and Paws to Read – giving the community the expectation of receiving the same quality service received at PPLD branches.



Please know that:



--For all PPLD programs that involve children, the staff presenting the programs are required to go through a nationally-accredited early children’s literacy training, along with a specific early literacy training. These trainings ensure that staff are knowledgeable on the developmental ages and stages of children, on how to use supplemental educational materials (such as, puppets or music) in the programs, and in “classroom” management techniques, etc.



--For all PPLD Paws to Read programs, the dogs are required to be therapy certified to ensure they can provide emotional support in diverse public settings. PPLD requires interviews for the handlers and assessments for the dogs. PPLD’s early literacy staff trains the handlers to work with young children, and the handlers must also complete the PPLD program expectations training. The handlers are provided with a Paws to Read Handbook, which they are required to read, acknowledge and agree to follow prior to hosting a program.



--All PPLD staff and volunteers must pass criminal background checks before they can be involved in any PPLD program or event.



Moreover, PPLD is bound by Colorado and federal laws that provide a legal framework for library operations and responsibilities. By way of example, PPLD safeguards the privacy of its patrons’ library records (C.R.S. § 24-90-119), has a statutory obligation to provide access to library resources that express all points of view (C.R.S. § 24-90-122), and uses Internet filters to restrict access to visual depictions of obscene materials, pornography, and/or any other material harmful to minors as required under the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA).



Because the COS Library is privately operated, it is unclear whether it is required to comply with these laws – and it is even more uncertain whether patrons of the COS Library will understand that they do not have the same legal protections that they would have from PPLD. Therefore, PPLD wanted to inform the public that the COS Library is not affiliated with PPLD, that the COS Library is not an extension of PPLD, and that the COS Library is not bound by the same staff/volunteer training standards, background check requirements, or legal obligations as PPLD.



As these libraries are unaffiliated, PPLD patrons should know that any items checked out from one of its 14 locations or MLS stops must be returned to one of those locations or stops. They cannot be returned to the COS Library location. And items received from the COS Library cannot be returned to any PPLD locations; they will not be transferred to COS Library.



Know that PPLD is continuing to work for all its patrons throughout El Paso County, offering the quality and fulfilling services it has provided for decades. The Library District is thriving as the use of its amenities and participation in its programs, promotional campaigns, and donations continue to increase.



Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Pikes Peak Library District





