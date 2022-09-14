Colorado Springs woman ordered to pay $204K in restitution for stealing from medicaid

DENVER — On Wednesday the 14th Attorney General Phill Weiser announced a judge ordered Marth Sutherland to pay $204,000 in restitution for false medical procedures.

In the hearing today Sutherland pleaded guilty to the charges. In addition to the $204k restitution, the judge also sentenced Sutherland to two years of probation.

“Those who defraud the system that helps vulnerable Coloradans receive the care they need must be held accountable,” Weiser said. “I applaud our team’s ongoing work to uncover misuse of Medicaid fund dollars and recover that money for those who need it.”

The department's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that over the course of two years from 2019-2021, Sutherland the operator of Front Range Mental Health and Summit Assessments here in Colorado Springs regularly filed claims for treatment and received Medicaid reimbursement.

The investigation team tracked the money down and found that patients of Sutherland never received treatments while having multiple fillings for treatment.

The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is dedicated to protecting the integrity of the system that provides healthcare to the most vulnerable Coloradans. It accomplishes this through the investigation and prosecution of Medicaid provider fraud as well as the investigation and prosecution of the abuse and neglect of Medicaid clients in non-institutional settings as well as the abuse and neglect of patients in institutions that receive Medicaid dollars. To report potential Medicaid fraud, click here or call (720) 508-6696.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.