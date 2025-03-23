Colorado Springs woman honors late father by helping individuals with special needs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Camille Sharp, a day program contractor and owner of Nō Ka ‘Oi Day Habilitation in Colorado Springs, says her program is a tribute to her late father, who passed away in 2023 due to health complications.

Her father fell ill and was hospitalized, but with Camille’s 20 years of caregiving experience, he requested to return home for his final days.

“He came home for like, maybe another week or two, went back in the hospital, and he died. And so I moved on, and this is where I created Nō Ka ‘Oi,” said Sharp.

Starting a program like this was something Camille and her father had always talked about but never acted on.

“He used to tell me, ‘I think it would be a really good idea for you to start your own program. Just start your own program, and you’ll be a lot happier.’”

But Camille was always hesitant.

“I know, Dad, I know, but I’m trying to do my best where I’m at. I’m trying to do everything I can.”

Months after losing her father, her mother passed, now, through her grief, she's making sure others get the help they need. What started as a small weekly gathering of four participants at Security Public Library has grown into a full-fledged program.

For many of those involved, Nō Ka ‘Oi is more than just a place to learn, it’s family.

“Camille is like a sister to me,” said Sarah Sisson, a program participant.

“Knowing Camille and her family, they took me in when no one else would as a host home. And honestly, I applaud her for that,” said Olivia Bernstein.

Camille and the group do a series of activities throughout the week, picking them up and dropping them off. Sometimes they spend time at the library reading books or playing memory games.

Other times she lets them pick an activity. Some favorites include going to the prayer garden fountain, trail walking and picking crystals, or the arcade. Most importantly, she also teaches them to volunteer in their community.

“It's important to me that I give them options the day program is not about me, it's really about them. It's about me gaining their trust and having them to have fun in their life, you know, teaching them that it's okay to make your own decisions,” adds Camille.

“It’s amazing. It just gets me out of the house and lets me work on skills with someone I trust,” said Joshua Sturt.

“It helps us get out in the community and just be ourselves. A lot of us don’t drive, so it’s hard to get places. This gives us that opportunity,” says Angela Hayden.

For Camille, this isn’t about money or having the most participants it’s about connection and proving that everyone, regardless of ability, deserves a place in the community.

The group says they’ve learned how to manage money, consider others’ feelings, and socialize with new people, things they once thought weren’t possible.

Camille says her dad always told her to “be the best” or in Hawaiian, “Nō Ka ‘Oi.”

“That was one of his things too. He would say, ‘Hey, if you open up your own program, I want to come with you, okay?’ And I’d say, ‘Yeah, I’ll take you and Mom.’”

Now, she knows she’s keeping his legacy alive helping others feel seen, heard, and capable. And as long as she’s doing that, she knows she’s making him proud.





