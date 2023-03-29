Colorado Springs woman charged for fatal February crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A Colorado Springs woman is being charged in relation to a fatal crash on Feb. 21. It happened just after 1 p.m. on northbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the investigation determined that an unknown vehicle changed lanes, cutting off another vehicle. That vehicle overcorrected to avoid the swerving vehicle and collided with a semi-trailer, killing the driver of that vehicle.

The driver of the unknown vehicle was identified as 66-year-old Michele Allport of Colorado Springs. Allport was charged with careless driving causing death and changing lanes in an unsafe manner.

