Fatal crash shuts down Northbound and Southbound I-25 Tuesday afternoon

City of Colorado Springs
Posted at 2:57 PM, Feb 21, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A fatal accident shut down northbound and southbound I-25 Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Northbound I-25 between Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass and US 24.

Shortly after crews responded to the scene I-25 Southbound was re-opened. Traffic on Northbound I-25 is being diverted onto the MLK bypass for rerouting.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at least one person died as a result of this accident. There is no other information at this time if any other people were injured.

There is no information about the cause of the accident at this time.

News5 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more and will update this article as more information is learned.
