Fatal crash shuts down Northbound and Southbound I-25 Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A fatal accident shut down northbound and southbound I-25 Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Northbound I-25 between Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass and US 24.

I-25 shut down both Northbound and Southbound between Circle & S Nevada for a crash. Please use alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 21, 2023

Shortly after crews responded to the scene I-25 Southbound was re-opened. Traffic on Northbound I-25 is being diverted onto the MLK bypass for rerouting.

Update: Southbound I-25 is back open. Northbound I-25 traffic being diverted onto MLK bypass. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 21, 2023

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at least one person died as a result of this accident. There is no other information at this time if any other people were injured.

There is no information about the cause of the accident at this time.

