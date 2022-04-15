Colorado Springs Teacher's Prom Dress Collection Brings in 375 Dresses

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday afternoon the cafeteria at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs was transformed into a makeshift dress shop as hundreds of dresses were brought in on clothing racks.

"We are here with about 375 dresses," said teacher Jaidyn St. Clair.

St. Clair just wanted to help her students. Turns out the community wanted to help her, too. Much Ado Boutique in Colorado Springs jumped on board to help collect the dresses and in less than two weeks hundreds of dresses came in.

"It's been very overwhelming; I said I don't want to see another dress again," joked St. Clair. "But it also makes me so happy because it means everyone else in the community is wanting to help out in our school and I'm just glad that I can make people smile."

Mission accomplished Miss St. Clair.

"It's really cool and I can tell a lot of people are enjoying it," said student Nora Gohlke as she modeled her dress. "This is the kind of dress I was looking to get and they're like $200."

Uzi Deconinck grabbed one, too. She says the one she wanted in a store was just too expensive.

"It was $120 and I was like I can't buy it," Deconinck said. "This is free! I can just take this."

It's all thanks to a community ready to back one teacher's mission.

"A lot of girls don't get the chance to get a retail dress," said student Josephine Vilos. "It's really nice to have an opportunity to have something free."

"I wasn't expecting to find very good dresses for free," said student Gracie Fox. "I'm surprised. I didn't think I'd find a dress I really liked but I really like this one."

The school opened the dress giveaway to the entire D49 school district. It originally was just for the students at Vista Ridge HS, but they got so many dresses they decided anyone from the district could show up.

