Local teacher working to collect prom dresses for students who can not afford them

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A local teacher is on a mission to help collect prom dresses to give to students who can't afford them.

Now she and the staff at a local boutique are helping to make that happen.

News5's Dianne Derby had a chance to see some of what's been donated so far at the warehouse for Much Ado Boutique in Colorado Springs.

A high school teacher commented on a recent social media post the boutique made and decided to ask for help. The boutique owner says they jumped at the chance to do so.

"I feel like to give to these girls who's gonna make them feel beautiful and amazing and I feel like it's so worth it take the time to do it we go through our closets we all have things I probably have all prom dresses you know how many years ago sitting around we all have dress as we haven't worn in years but if we can get back and make that girl feel beautiful it's so worth it," said Mary Hrbek with Much Ado Boutique.

"I'm so excited to see the kids and see how much excitement that they get and their excitement will bring me so much joy and that's why I'm doing what I'm doing," said Jaidyn St. Clair.

The dresses will go to students at Vista Ridge High School in D-49. Everyone who makes a donation will get a $15 off coupon to the store.

You can drop off dresses this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Much Ado Boutique's two locations.

The warehouse is at 930 Elkton Drive.

The boutique is at Paris Market Vintage at The Shops at Briargate. It's located at 1885 Briargate Parkway, suite 515.

