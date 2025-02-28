Colorado Springs schools go Bald for Bucks, honoring 8-year-old boy who passed away last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A tradition that has been taking place for nearly two decades continues on Friday as more than 100 students and teachers in Colorado Springs are expected to shave or cut their hair.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO RAMPART'S BALD FOR BUCKS.

Rampart's "Bald For Bucks" fundraiser benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society along with the family of a local Hero Child who tragically passed away last week. Jaxson was only 8 and had multiple metastatic glioblastomas, and he is just one of many who will be honored, remembered and celebrated.

The event has grown beyond Rampart and includes seven other schools this year and a number of community members who want to do their part to raise both funds and awareness when it comes to all types of cancer.

The event was first started in 2004 in honor of Penny Sandford who worked as an English teacher. She had been diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time and the school held a head-shaving event to send her family on vacation. Sandford passed away in 2007 and the event was brought back in her honor. To date, about $700,000 has been raised to honor Sandford and countless others.

One of those being honored this year is Mercedes Persing, who worked as a paraprofessional at Ranch Creek Elementary School. She passed away while battling cancer in October.

"She loved those children," Ranch Creek Elementary counselor Mary Ann Threet said of Mercedes. "One of her children that she was working with this year is thriving. He is doing so well... her heart lives strong with us."

Threet shaved her head last year and wasn't going to do it again this year until Mercedes passed. Threet wants to honor her and is blown away by the impact the event has on the students. Threet said that last year she saw firsthand how kids reacted to being part of the assembly which brings kids from all over the community and packs them into a gym. Volunteers armed with hair clippers shave head after head of teachers and students of all ages.

"It means so much," Threet said. "It's one of the things I think I can do with my personal power, is to help others."

Joining Threet in getting her head shaved on Friday will be 3rd grader Emily Hilderbrand. This will be Emily's second year going under the hair clippers.

"My second grade teacher's mom died from cancer, and I want to support her," Emily said when asked why she was willing to make such a drastic change.

Emily was recognized last year as a "risk taker" and her photo with her shaved head hangs in the hallways of Ranch Creek Elementary.

"I think it just speaks to how big Emily's heart is," Emily's mom said. "She's such a lover. She cares about everybody, people, animals, and she's really excited too. She's has a little calendar countdown that she's been doing for the last week waiting for it. But I just her heart is so huge."

Emily's mom has a message to the public about why everyone should consider donating to the cause.

"Not only are you donating for a great cause, but you're making these kids' confidence fly through the roof," Emily's mom said.

This year about 160 students and staff are expected to cut or shave their heads with a goal of raising $70,000. If they hit that mark, Rampart's Bald For Bucks will have raised more than $750,000 since the event started according to D-20.

This year, 7 Academy District 20 schools will join the RHS team including:

• Frontier Elementary School

• Academy International Elementary School

• Academy Endeavour Elementary School

• Ranch Creek Elementary School

• High Plains Elementary School

• Foothills Elementary School

• Mountain Ridge Middle School





