Colorado Springs School District 11 hosts annual Crystal Apple Awards on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Some of the best teachers in Colorado Springs were honored on Saturday.

Colorado Springs School District 11 held its annual Crystal Apple Award ceremony.

Six teachers earned the award.

News5 spoke with one humble recipient who says he's grateful to be recognized, and explains what motivates him to show up and give his best every day.

"I love my students like most teachers do, and it is nice to know that the district sees that and sees that we do care about our kids and we do what is best for them because they are the whole reason why we are teaching." Todd Dicamillo, Doherty High School Choir Director

The Crystal Apple Award has been given out for more than 40 years at D11.

News5 Investigates' Alasyn Zimmerman was there as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.





