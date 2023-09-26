Colorado Springs resident found guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

DENVER — Marlene McGuire, a Colorado Springs resident, was found guilty of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in the fatal overdose of a 16-year-old Colorado Springs teen, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Guilty verdicts were returned from a Denver jury on Friday after approximately two hours of deliberation. Sentencing is scheduled for December 6.

McGuire and Douglas Floyd were initially charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine on February 23. Those charges were changed to four felony counts of distribution for methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin on March 3, 2022.

Floyd pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and para-fluoro fentanyl.

The mother of the 16-year-old, Marie Davis-Conchie, is also facing a slew of charges in relation to the death. One of the five charges she was facing was dropped, and another was downgraded from a level one to a level two felony on March 3, 2022.

The 16-year-old was found dead on January 31, and Davis-Conchie is accused of providing the drugs that led to his fatal overdose.

