2 facing federal charges in Colorado Springs teen's fentanyl overdose death

COLORADO SPRINGS — Douglas Floyd and Marlene McGuire are now being federally charged for the distribution of the drugs that led to the fatal overdose of a 16-year-old Colorado Springs teen.

The pair were initially charged with 1 count of distribution of methamphetamine on February 23. On March 3, those charges were changed to 4 felony counts of distribution for methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. The pair are being arraigned on the charges Monday.

The charges outlined in the indictment carry penalties that could see the pair behind bars for several decades if convicted.

Marie Davis-Conchie, the mother of the 16-year-old, is also facing a slew of charges in relation to the death. Davis-Conchie appeared in court March 3, where 1 of the 5 charges she was facing was dropped, an another was downgraded from a level 1 to level 2 felony.

The 16-year-old was found dead on the morning of January 31, and Davis-Conchie is accused of providing the drugs that led to his fatal overdose. Davis-Conchie is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail, and she is scheduled for a bond hearing on March 10.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.