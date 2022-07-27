COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Douglas Floyd, a Colorado Springs man, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl which resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy in Colorado Springs.

According to the plea agreement, the defendant and two co-defendants agreed to distribute blue pills to a juvenile and his friends from Dec. 2021 and Jan. 20, 2022.

The pills contained fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and para-fluorofentanyl, a Schedule I controlled substance.

The 16-year-old's death on Jan. 31 resulted from the use of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl contained within the pills according to the plea agreement.

Floyd was in the distribution chain of the drugs that resulted in the 16-year-old's death.

Floyd is set to be sentenced on October 17, 2022, and the case of the two co-defendants remains ongoing in federal district court in Denver.

Marie Davis-Conchie, the mother of the 16-year-old, is also facing a slew of charges in relation to the death. Davis-Conchie appeared in court on March 3, where 1 of the 5 charges she was facing was dropped, and another was downgraded from a level 1 to level 2 felony.

The 16-year-old was found dead on the morning of January 31, and Davis-Conchie is accused of providing the drugs that led to his fatal overdose.

