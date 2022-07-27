Watch Now
Colorado Springs man pleads guilty to distribution of fentanyl that led to teen's overdose death

AP
This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin fentanyl pills. (DEA via AP)
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jul 27, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Douglas Floyd, a Colorado Springs man, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl which resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy in Colorado Springs.

According to the plea agreement, the defendant and two co-defendants agreed to distribute blue pills to a juvenile and his friends from Dec. 2021 and Jan. 20, 2022.

The pills contained fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and para-fluorofentanyl, a Schedule I controlled substance.

The 16-year-old's death on Jan. 31 resulted from the use of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl contained within the pills according to the plea agreement.

Floyd was in the distribution chain of the drugs that resulted in the 16-year-old's death.

Floyd is set to be sentenced on October 17, 2022, and the case of the two co-defendants remains ongoing in federal district court in Denver.

Marie Davis-Conchie, the mother of the 16-year-old, is also facing a slew of charges in relation to the death. Davis-Conchie appeared in court on March 3, where 1 of the 5 charges she was facing was dropped, and another was downgraded from a level 1 to level 2 felony.

The 16-year-old was found dead on the morning of January 31, and Davis-Conchie is accused of providing the drugs that led to his fatal overdose.

Read our past coverage of this story online.
