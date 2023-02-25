Colorado Springs Police release body cam video from officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Police — The Colorado Springs Police Department released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting on Friday. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Mon. Feb. 6, 2023, at The Grove apartment complex on E. Bijou St.

On Feb. 1, Colorado Springs Police announced that they would begin sending out Significant Event Briefing Videos in order to meet requirements outlined by state law and provide more transparency.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Evan Wollert of Colorado Springs. He died at the scene. No other injuries were reported in this incident.

Below is a list of the officers involved in the shooting, and how long they have been employed with the Colorado Springs Department:



Sergeant Aaron Lloyd - 20 years

Officer Stewart Smyth - 5 years

Officer Steven Nelson - 1 year

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident. Once completed, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office will determine whether the officers were justified in using deadly force.

This is the first Significant Event Briefing Video that the Colorado Springs Police Department has released.

WARNING SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THE VIDEO TO BE BOTH GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING. If you wish to view the Significant Event Briefing, and body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website.

