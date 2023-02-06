Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead, no officers injured

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that involves the Colorado Springs Police Department at an apartment complex near Bijou and North Academy.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:24 a.m., a resident of The Grove apartments called to report a man who was knocking on their door and window with a weapon.

When officers made contact with the suspect, the man was armed and was non-compliant.

The suspect pointed a firearm at officers, and police shot at the suspect. Medical aid was provided but the suspect died at the scene.

Three officers were placed on administrative leave, more information about those officers will be released at a later time.

Only one building in The Grove is expected to be impacted by this incident.

No officers were injured and this is the first officer-involved shooting this year.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation.

