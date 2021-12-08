Colorado Springs Police officer fatally strikes pedestrian with patrol car

COLORADO SPRINGS — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Colorado Springs Police officer last night at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street.

Police say the officer was uniformed and driving a marked Chevrolet Tahoe, and the officer was not responding to a call at the time.

Police determined through their investigation and witness testimony on the scene that the pedestrian was 'pushing a bicycle' while crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk. According to police, the pedestrian was also crossing against the light.

After the accident, the pedestrian was transported to the hospital, but died of his injuries. The officer was unhurt.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Major Crash Team has assumed the investigation.

