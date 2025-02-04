Colorado Springs Planning Commission to vote on proposed 'ONE VeLa' apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Planning Commission will vote on whether to authorize construction on what would be the tallest building in the city.

The 'ONE VeLa' apartment building would be around 300 feet tall, 27 stories with 400 apartments.

Developers plan to build near the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum, which is located in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The initial plan was to make the building 36 stories, but that was reduced after community members raised concerns about its size, some citing concerns about the following:



safety

traffic

parking

protecting mountain views

If the planning commission votes yes Tuesday, those who are against it can appeal their decision to city council, which would have the final say.

