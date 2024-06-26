Controversial apartment complex adjusts building height, height limits still in question

COLORADO SPRINGS — The size of a planned apartment building in Downtown Colorado Springs has been reduced from 36 to 27 stories.

Proposed 36-story Apartment Building Would Change Downtown Skyline

New renderings of the proposed building were released Wednesday. The building will be called 'ONE VeLa,' and it will include 404 apartments with space for retail stores on the ground floor.

It will also include a 476 space parking garage.

The previous, taller version of the proposal drew backlash from some in the community who were concerned about its size.

Groundbreaking is expected either later this year or early next year.

The apartment building will be located at the intersection of Sawatch and Costilla Streets, which is located near the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

