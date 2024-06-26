Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Controversial apartment complex adjusts building height, height limits still in question

ONE VeLa Rendering
ONE VeLa
ONE VeLa Rendering
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jun 26, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — The size of a planned apartment building in Downtown Colorado Springs has been reduced from 36 to 27 stories.

Proposed 36-story Apartment Building Would Change Downtown Skyline

New renderings of the proposed building were released Wednesday. The building will be called 'ONE VeLa,' and it will include 404 apartments with space for retail stores on the ground floor.

ONE VeLa Rendering

It will also include a 476 space parking garage.

ONE VeLa

The previous, taller version of the proposal drew backlash from some in the community who were concerned about its size.

Analysis: High-rise buildings and their economic impact on communities

Groundbreaking is expected either later this year or early next year.

ONE VeLa Rendering

The apartment building will be located at the intersection of Sawatch and Costilla Streets, which is located near the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

___



Tuesday afternoon update on the Oak Ridge Fire

Officials in Pueblo County Tuesday held a press conference where they said the Oak Ridge Fire had grown to a total of 495 acres Tuesday. All evacuation orders remain the same. The fire was first reported on Saturday.

Oak Ridge Fire Tuesday afternoon updates

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App