Colorado Springs mom accused of killing her kids fighting extradition

LONDON (KOAA) — A Colorado mother accused of drugging and killing two of her children and fleeing the country is fighting extradition, according to our NBC correspondents.

On Dec. 19 2023 just after midnight, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call for a reported burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point. The neighborhood is southeast of Stetson Hills Boulevard and N. Powers Boulevard. When officers arrived they found the bodies of 7-year-old Aden Wentz and 9-year-old Elianna Wentz. Their mother, Kimberlee Singler, wasn't taken into custody right away because police said at the time they were investigating it as a burglary.

"As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded," CSPD wrote in a news release.

An arrest warrant was issued by CSPD for Singler for multiple charges including first-degree murder. On Dec. 30, 2023, Singler was taken into custody in the United Kingdom.

In January, District Judge John Zani delivered his verdict siding in favor of extradition back to Colorado.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole in Colorado.

News5's NBC correspondents in London discovered on Thursday an appeal was filed on behalf of Singler for the decision of extradition recently, citing the UK Crown Prosecution Service. According to those NBC correspondents, Edward Fitzgerald KC is representing Singler. Fitzgerald has argued that extraction is unlawful Citing Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights arguing it would be unlawful to extradite someone who would face life without parole without considering any mitigating factors.

A timeline on when a decision for the appeal could be made wasn't clear the last time this article was updated. According to our NBC correspondents, they are waiting to find out whether the High Court has given permission for the appeal to move forward. If the appeal was unsuccessful, Singler would have to option of appealing to the Supreme Court.

