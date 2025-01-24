U.K. judge rules local mother accused of killing her two children can be extradited

LONDON — The Colorado Springs woman accused of killing two of her Children in December of 2023 was in court Friday for the conclusion of an extradition process that began in September of 2024.

Kimberlee Singler faces the following charges for an incident back in December of 2023:



murder

attempted murder

child abuse

District Judge John Zani delivered his verdict siding in favor of extradition. Singler's legal team tells our NBC correspondents in the courtroom that she will be appealing, she has 14 days to do so. The case is now in the hands of the Colorado Secretary of State.

The timeline and process of when Singler could be expected to return to Colorado have not been released and could be delayed should her appeal be heard.

Our NBC correspondents in the courtroom in London were able to speak with Singler's defense, Edward Fitzgerald Kings Counsel (KC), who say "she's coping very well" in prison.

Fitzgerald argued that extraction was unlawful in an early hearing in December of 2024. Citing Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights arguing it would be unlawful to extradite someone who would face life without parole without considering any mitigating factors.

During that December hearing, Joel Smith (KC), representing the United States Government argued that there is a mechanism of release in the U.S. Court system for someone facing similar charges as Singler, whether or not it would be used is not the judge's concern.

This article was made possible with the help of our NBC partners in London and this is a developing story and will be updated as more information about the extradition timeline is made available.

