Colorado Springs Mayoral Election potentially headed to a runoff; What's next?

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Mayoral election will be headed to a May runoff this upcoming month.

Yemi Mobolade, Wayne Williams, and Sallie Clark have been the three candidates in the lead throughout the night. If the results stand, it will trigger a runoff set for May 16th, as no candidate was able to get the 50% margin plus one vote.

The Colorado Springs Mayoral runoff election will operate just as this one has with fewer candidates. This election will be between the top two vote-getters of the April 4th municipal election.

Mayoral Candidate Yemi Mobolade met with supporters on the night of the election, joyfully thanking them for their support, and was excited about his hopes of being in the run-off if the results stand. As he sits as of 9:40 p.m. Yemi leads the race with 29% of the votes.

"They said there was no way Yemi has a chance, that Colorado Springs would never vote for a Black immigrant with big dreams of unifying this city, but they were wrong. You the voters have spoken", said Mobolade to his supporters on the night of the election.

The next top front-runner for the Mayoral position is Wayne Williams. Wayne is currently right behind Yemi Mobolade with 20% of the vote as of 9:40 p.m. Williams shared his watch party with the TOPS watch party at Patty Jewett.

"When we saw the first results and we were in the runoff, I was very excited. The fact that the margin actually increased between the first and second results is usually a good sign. But again, every vote has to be counted before we know for sure," said Williams on the night of the election.

