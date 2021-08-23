Colorado Springs Mayor comments on Pfizer vaccine approval

COLORADO SPRINGS — The FDA's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is having a national impact. As a result, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers released a statement expressing optimism about the latest development.

Mayor Suthers stated that he hopes the federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine will ease concerns regarding the shot. This will hopefully get more local residents vaccinated and help make Colorado Springs a safer place.

"With the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, my hope is it provides greater reassurance to those who are hesitant and encourages more people to get vaccinated," the mayor said. "The vaccine is the greatest protection we have against infection by COVID-19 and its variants."

Suthers's comments come after neighboring communities like Manitou Springs rededicated themselves to mask mandates and other social distancing policies. Yet at this time, the mayor doesn't feel the need to follow suit, especially since vaccines are available for free in El Paso, County.

"At this time, there are no changes to any City policies. From the beginning of the pandemic, our goal has been to balance the safety and liberty interests of our employees in determining the best course of action," Mayor Suthers continued. "We continue to strongly encourage all eligible City employees and members of our community to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccines are free and widely available in El Paso County, with many convenient locations, hours and options."