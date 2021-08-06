Manitou Springs: masks required inside city buildings

MANITOU SPRINGS — On Friday, the city of Manitou Springs announced that masks will now be required inside city buildings regardless of vaccination status.

This applies to buildings such as City Hall, the police department, and the city's public pool and fitness center.

The city says they are doing this "in an effort to curb the effects of the Delta Variant." The new rule will go into effect Monday, Aug. 9.

Recently, the CDC announced it was now recommending that fully vaccinated people continue wearing masks in indoor settings in parts of the country where there is “substantial” or “high” transmission of the virus.

The CDC defines “substantial transmission” as 50 or more infections of the novel coronavirus per 100,000 people. As of Friday, El Paso County recorded a COVID-19 incidence of about 131 cases per 100,000 people.

