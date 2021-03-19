Colorado Springs man crashes into courthouse, arrested after police pursuit

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 53-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after crashing into the El Paso County courthouse and fleeing police, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The department first responded to a hit-and-run crash reported just after 5 a.m. near I-25 and Bijou Street and officers later saw the vehicle that fled the scene near the Police Operations Center driving through the front lawn.

Officers said the car fled the area and was seen shortly after "ramming into the front doors" of the courthouse "causing significant damage." Then, the driver hit a police vehicle and fled again from officers.

Police pursued the car through downtown until they were able to take 53-year-old Tony Twiss into custody in the 500 block of S. Nevada Ave.

The department said Twiss was uninjured and has been taken into custody at the El Paso County Jail where he is now facing felony charges.

