Colorado Springs firefighters complete first shift fighting California wildfires

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) completed their first 24 hour shift fighting the wildfires in Los Angeles.

The team left on Friday and arrived early Sunday morning.

WATCH: As many as 40 engines with four-person crews from Colorado could be in California by Saturday

The crew is assigned to the initial attack to the Palisades Fire. CSFD says they worked primarily in the Brentwood area cutting brush to assist handcrews.

Around 40 firefighters from Colorado are in California. Those include firefighters from Palmer Lake, Teller County and Stratmoor Hills.

Covering Colorado Colorado firefighters helping battle California fires Bill Folsom



They'll be in the Los Angeles area for the next two weeks assisting firefighters there along with several other departments from across Colorado.

