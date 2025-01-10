Colorado firefighters helping battle California fires

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado firefighters are responding to a request for help at the wildfires around Los Angeles.

An engine and crew of four from the Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District arrived in L.A. Thursday afternoon.

“They will direct them where their most urgent need is for the apparatus, and they will respond and start fighting fire,” said Stratmoor Hills Fire Chief, Shawn Bittle.

California has extensive wildfire resources.

The call for extra help from other states speaks to the gravity of the situation in L.A.

Los Angeles is also a highly populated area with a large number of day-to-day calls still requiring fire agency response.

“They are juggling both these wildfires and their normal call load through the 911, system,” said Colorado Springs Deputy Chief, Steve Wilch.

“Although California is a very large state with a lot of resources, just like here, while we're sending one engine out to assist we also have a responsibility to our community to maintain fire protection and emergency medical services,” said Bittle.

Four other Colorado fire agencies are also part of the call to help in California.

Hartsel, Castle Rock, Southern Arkansas Fire Protection, and Four Mile Fire Protections, each sent an engine and crew to fight the Southern California fires.

One of Colorado’s Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) is assisting with flyovers tracking and mapping fires.

More Colorado fire agencies are on standby and ready to go if needed.





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.