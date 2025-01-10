Colorado Springs Fire Department sending crew to help with LA fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters from Colorado Springs are traveling to the West Coast to help with the wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area.

On Friday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) posted to social media they received a Resource Order requesting their help. They are sending a 4-person crew with Wildland 4 at about noon.

Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District also sent assistance to California this week.

As of Friday morning, more than 150,000 people were under evacuation orders in the L.A. area and at least 10 people had died.





