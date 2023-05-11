Colorado Springs Fire Department saves man and dog from rising swift waters

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department performed a swift water rescue Thursday.

The department responded to the area of 200 West Bijou near Downtown Colorado Springs to reports of a stranded dog and male.

First responders were able to work quickly and using a ladder truck, safely rescue the dog and the man.

News5 reached out to the fire department and they confirmed with us the individual was living near the creek and was asleep at the time the water began to rise, taking the individual and the dog by surprise.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department wants to warn you of the dangers of rushing water. Below are some tips from the Colorado Homeland Security and Emergency Management to keep in mind during flood situations.

Before a flood:



Get prepared by making sure your family (including pets) has a 72-hour kit. A 72-hour kit should contain, at a minimum, drinking water, non-perishable food, first aid, etc.

Prepare your home. Make sure your sump pump is working, and clear debris from gutters and downspouts.

Keep informed. Watch out for weather that could cause flash floods and make sure that you listen to the news so you are aware of flood danger in your area.

During a flood:

Keep informed. Listen to the television or radio or search the Internet for information and instructions.

Secure your home. If you have time, bring in outdoor furniture. Move essential items to the upper floor.

If instructed to do so, turn off utilities at the main switches or valves.

Disconnect electrical appliances. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are standing in water.

Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

After a flood:

Use local alerts and warning systems to get information and expert informed advice as soon as available.

Avoid moving water.

Stay away from damaged areas unless your assistance has been specifically requested by police, fire or relief organizations.

Emergency workers will be assisting people in flooded areas. You can help them by staying off the roads and out of the way.

Play it safe. Additional flooding or flash floods can occur. Listen for local warnings and information.

Return home only when authorities indicate it is safe.

Roads may still be closed because they have been damaged or are covered by water. Barricades have been placed for your protection. If you come upon a barricade or a flooded road, go another way.

If you must walk or drive in areas that have been flooded, stay on firm ground. Standing water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.

Flooding may have caused familiar places to change. Floodwaters often erode roads and walkways.

