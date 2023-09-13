Colorado Springs city street crews get four new street sweepers

COLORADO SPRINGS — City street crews in Colorado Springs are getting a boost with the addition of four new street sweepers.

They are part of the Keep it Clean COS imitative, and the fleet has now grown to 19 total sweepers. Colorado Springs Public Works explains for a city of our size, we should have a fleet of about 30.

"These are going to go out tomorrow and do good work within the City of Colorado Springs," said Corey Farkas, Public Work Operations & Maintenance Division Manager. "A lot of people don't know we're over 200 square miles, we're the largest municipality in Colorado."

The four new sweepers are set to go into action on Wednesday. They were named through a contest, which was open to all residents. The sweepers have their names and corresponding artwork on the hood. Below is a list of the new street sweepers names:



Bruce Springsclean

Kevin

Sweepy McSweepface

Dirt Reynolds

The sweepers do follow a planned schedule and maintain routes, however, service calls can alter those plans. According to the city, almost 700 service requests have been filed so far this year, with many of those calls coming after flash flooding.

The Keep it Clean COS campaign encourages you and those around your to keep your Colorado Springs neighborhood clean. You may recall, Keep it Clean COS was launched in April of last year as a way to clear litter from Colorado Springs streets.

To learn more about the Keep it Clean COS initiative, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.