Colorado Springs City Council set to vote on proposed tallest building Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — What could be the tallest building in Colorado Springs is moving one step closer to reality this week with a city council vote set for Tuesday.

City council will be considering an apartment building at the intersection of Costilla Street and Sahwatch Street, which is located east of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

The apartment tower, which is called 'ONE VeLa,' is set to be 27 stories with 400 apartments.

The building would be about 300 feet tall, surpassing the Wells Fargo Tower, which is the city's current tallest building by more than 50 feet.

There was some community backlash when the project was first announced at 36 stories tall.

Some community members claimed it would ruin the mountain views.

The project development plan would be the next step in the approval process, with the O'Neil Developer Group telling News5 they expect to happen in early 2025.

