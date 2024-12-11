Colorado Springs City Council approves development plan to build proposed tallest building

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council approved the development plan to build a proposed 27-story apartment building downtown.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, the resolutions brought by the city's Urban Renewal Authority passed seven to two with council members Dave Donelson and Nancy Henjum voting against the plan.

The apartment tower, which is called 'ONE VeLa,' is set to be 27 stories with 400 apartments. The building would be about 300 feet tall, surpassing the Wells Fargo Tower, which is the city's current tallest building by more than 50 feet.

Tuesday's vote did not approve the building's design. The developers submitted plans to the city last week to begin the next phase of the review process.

What could be the tallest building in Colorado Springs is moving one step closer to reality this week with a city council to hear considerations for a vote on Tuesday.

The city council will consider an apartment building at the intersection of Costilla Street and Sahwatch Street, east of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. As part of the new business on the council's agenda, Jariah Walker with the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority will present on the OneVeLa Urban Renewal Plan.

The developer is working with the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority and working to move this area to be designated as a blighted area seeking to exercise an Urban Renewal Plan to get the building built.

A "blighted area" under the Urban Renewal Law means are area designated as a blight must have four of the following factors under C.R.S. § 31-25-103:

There was some community backlash when the project was first announced at 36 stories tall.

Some community members claimed it would ruin the mountain views.

The project development plan would be the next step in the approval process, with the O'Neil Developer Group telling News5 they expect to happen in early 2025.

Editors Note: The original version of this article said the City Council would vote on the proposed building. City Council will hear presentations and proposals on Tuesday to consider a vote on whether the area is blighted and suitable for an Urban Renewal Plan.

