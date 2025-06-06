Watch Now
Colorado Springs Airport's first-ever international flight departing Saturday

Exciting news for travelers! Starting this weekend, Colorado Springs Airport will offer weekly nonstop international flights to Cancun through Southwest Airlines. This marks the airport's first scheduled international route, running throughout the summer and utilizing the new federal inspection services facility. Get ready for your next adventure.
Colorado Springs Airport Launches Nonstop Flights to Cancun this Weekend
COS Airport
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs (COS) Airport's first-ever international flight is scheduled to depart Saturday non-stop to Cancun, Mexico!

The flight is scheduled to depart at 11:40 a.m.

The airport says this flight will be offered weekly through Southwest Airlines. The flights will run through the summer and will utilize the airport's new Federal Inspection Services Facility.

International Terminal

Covering Colorado

New international terminal taking shape at the Colorado Springs Airport

James Gavato

According to the COS Airport, the flight represents a step in expanding the Pikes Peak region's global connectivity and advancing economic development.

___

____

