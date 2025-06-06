Colorado Springs Airport's first-ever international flight departing Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs (COS) Airport's first-ever international flight is scheduled to depart Saturday non-stop to Cancun, Mexico!

The flight is scheduled to depart at 11:40 a.m.

The airport says this flight will be offered weekly through Southwest Airlines. The flights will run through the summer and will utilize the airport's new Federal Inspection Services Facility.

According to the COS Airport, the flight represents a step in expanding the Pikes Peak region's global connectivity and advancing economic development.

